    Naval Base Kitsap Receives Installation Excellence Award [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Base Kitsap Receives Installation Excellence Award

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    170208-N-ZP059-017 SILVERDALE Wash. (Feb. 08, 2017) – Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest (left), presents a pennant to Capt. Alan Schrader, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), for winning the 2017 Installation Excellence Award. NBK beat out 71 other installations worldwide, to win the Installation Excellence Award from Commander, Navy Installations Command along with more than $200,000 to spend on command beautification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 14:13
    Photo ID: 3150727
    VIRIN: 170208-N-ZP059-017
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 934.45 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Kitsap Receives Installation Excellence Award [Image 1 of 3], by PO2 Jacob G. Sisco, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USN
    Bangor
    Kitsap
    NPASE NW
    Washington: CNIC
    2017 Command Excellence Award

