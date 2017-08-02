Naval Base Kitsap Receives Installation Excellence Award

170208-N-ZP059-017 SILVERDALE Wash. (Feb. 08, 2017) – Rear Adm. Gary Mayes, commander, Navy Region Northwest (left), presents a pennant to Capt. Alan Schrader, commanding officer, Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), for winning the 2017 Installation Excellence Award. NBK beat out 71 other installations worldwide, to win the Installation Excellence Award from Commander, Navy Installations Command along with more than $200,000 to spend on command beautification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob G. Sisco/Released)

