IW Students Assist with Park Restoration

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2017) Students from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station assemble a swingset as part of an effort to rebuild Perdido Kids' Park. Fifteen IWTC Corry Station students who are awaiting classes or orders to their next duty station volunteered for the restoration project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

