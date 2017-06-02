IW Students Assist with Park Restoration

170206-N-FI568-028

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2017) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Donald Hebert, a student at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, measures wood to construct a playground as part of an effort to rebuild Perdido Kids' Park. Fifteen IWTC Corry Station students who are awaiting classes or orders to their next duty station volunteered for the restoration project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

