    IW Students Assist with Park Restoration [Image 4 of 4]

    IW Students Assist with Park Restoration

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    170206-N-FI568-007
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2017) Seaman Joshua Graves, a cryptologic technician (technical) "A" school student at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, paints monkey bars as part of an effort to rebuild Perdido Kids' Park. Fifteen IWTC Corry Station students who are awaiting classes or orders to their next duty station volunteered for the restoration project. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:59
    Photo ID: 3150697
    VIRIN: 170206-N-FI568-007
    Resolution: 4744x3162
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IW Students Assist with Park Restoration [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    volunteer
    pensacola
    comrel
    mc2 jackson
    iwtc corry station
    perdido
    february 2017

