    Finally Back Home

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Photo by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    (L-R) Senior Airman Nick Clark, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, Staff Sgt. Paige Harris, and Lt. Col. Amy Sanderson, all members of the 908th Aeromedical Squadron, return to Montgomery, Ala., Jan 27. The four were deployed for more than four months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and they were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:59
    Photo ID: 3150695
    VIRIN: 170127-F-GA145-0050
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finally Back Home, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Finally Back Home

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Reserve
    AES
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Air Force
    Deployment
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel

