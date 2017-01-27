(L-R) Senior Airman Nick Clark, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, Staff Sgt. Paige Harris, and Lt. Col. Amy Sanderson, all members of the 908th Aeromedical Squadron, return to Montgomery, Ala., Jan 27. The four were deployed for more than four months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and they were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 13:59
|Photo ID:
|3150695
|VIRIN:
|170127-F-GA145-0050
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Finally Back Home, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
