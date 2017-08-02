(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman reinforces Falcon structure

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Meadows, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, removes and replaces rivets on a gun door at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Meadows replaced the rivets to restore the structural integrity of the piece so it could be reinstalled onto an F-16CM Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 12:46
    Photo ID: 3150606
    VIRIN: 170208-F-IW330-132
    Resolution: 6496x4288
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman reinforces Falcon structure, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #aircraft structural maintenance
    #F-16CM Fighting Falcon
    #TeamShaw
    #readytofight

