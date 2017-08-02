U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Meadows, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, removes and replaces rivets on a gun door at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Feb. 8, 2017. Meadows replaced the rivets to restore the structural integrity of the piece so it could be reinstalled onto an F-16CM Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 12:46
|Photo ID:
|3150606
|VIRIN:
|170208-F-IW330-132
|Resolution:
|6496x4288
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman reinforces Falcon structure, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT