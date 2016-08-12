(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The new chiefs of Shaw

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants, prior chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects stand together at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 8, 2016. Out of 531 senior master sergeants selected Air Force-wide for promotion to chief master sergeant, seven were chosen from Team Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3150333
    VIRIN: 161208-F-IW330-027
    Resolution: 5447x3635
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The new chiefs of Shaw, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    #promotion
    #chief master sergeant selects
    #ShawAFB

