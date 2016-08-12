U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants, prior chief master sergeants and chief master sergeant selects stand together at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 8, 2016. Out of 531 senior master sergeants selected Air Force-wide for promotion to chief master sergeant, seven were chosen from Team Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney)
This work, The new chiefs of Shaw, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
