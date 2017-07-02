Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:47 Photo ID: 3150323 VIRIN: 170207-F-OD616-0003 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 582.05 KB Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Interoperability is key to F-35A combat success [Image 1 of 2], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.