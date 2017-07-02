Airman 1st Class Nathan Kosters, a crew chief with the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 11:47
|Photo ID:
|3150323
|VIRIN:
|170207-F-OD616-0003
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|582.05 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interoperability is key to F-35A combat success [Image 1 of 2], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Interoperability is key to F-35A combat success
LEAVE A COMMENT