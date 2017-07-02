(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interoperability is key to F-35A combat success [Image 1 of 2]

    Interoperability is key to F-35A combat success

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Nathan Kosters, a crew chief with the 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, prepares to launch an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 7, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/R. Nial Bradshaw)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:47
    Photo ID: 3150323
    VIRIN: 170207-F-OD616-0003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 582.05 KB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interoperability is key to F-35A combat success [Image 1 of 2], by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hill AFB
    Red Flag
    ACC
    F35
    388 FW
    Lightning II
    #FlyFightWin
    419 FW
    #ReadytoFight

