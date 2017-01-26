(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSTA 2017 100 Year Centennial Celebration [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSTA 2017 100 Year Centennial Celebration

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Doug Beaver, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer, signs the proclamation stating the year of 2017 the 100 year anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk held at the Pennsylvania House. This was part of the kick-off to the centennial celebration of Naval Station Norfolk. The City of Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk will spend the year highlighting the installation's rich history and impact it has had on Hampton Roads, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Nation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stephanie M. Butler (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:25
    Photo ID: 3150280
    VIRIN: 160126-N-YD083-003
    Resolution: 2500x2000
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA 2017 100 Year Centennial Celebration [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Naval Station Norfolk Centennial Kick Off

    TAGS

    Norfolk
    Centennial
    NAVSTA

