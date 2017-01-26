NAVSTA 2017 100 Year Centennial Celebration

Capt. Doug Beaver, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer, signs the proclamation stating the year of 2017 the 100 year anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk held at the Pennsylvania House. This was part of the kick-off to the centennial celebration of Naval Station Norfolk. The City of Norfolk and Naval Station Norfolk will spend the year highlighting the installation's rich history and impact it has had on Hampton Roads, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Nation. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stephanie M. Butler (Released)

