NAVSTA Celebrates 2017 100 Year Anniversary Centennial

Terry McAuliffe, Virginia Governor, signs the proclamation stating the year of 2017 the 100 year anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk during the kick-off to the centennial celebration held at the Pennsylvania House. Naval Station Norfolk will have several celebrations throughout this upcoming year to celebrate 100 years in service for Naval Station Norfolk. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stephanie M. Butler (Released) 160126-N-YD083-002

