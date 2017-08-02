The Coast Guard Research and Development Center releases their 2016 Annual Report, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New London, Conn. Featured on the cover, shown here, is Lt. Keely Higbie demonstrating a small Unmanned Aircraft System at Joint Base Cape Cod, and members of Coast Guard boat forces evaluating the use of less-than-lethal pepper ball munitions designed as a use of force tactic for non-compliant vessels. (Coast Guard Photos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 10:42 Photo ID: 3150265 VIRIN: 170208-A-JD396-001 Resolution: 893x1155 Size: 148.26 KB Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Research and Development Center 2016 Annual Report, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.