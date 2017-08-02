(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Research and Development Center 2016 Annual Report

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center

    The Coast Guard Research and Development Center releases their 2016 Annual Report, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New London, Conn. Featured on the cover, shown here, is Lt. Keely Higbie demonstrating a small Unmanned Aircraft System at Joint Base Cape Cod, and members of Coast Guard boat forces evaluating the use of less-than-lethal pepper ball munitions designed as a use of force tactic for non-compliant vessels. (Coast Guard Photos)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Research and Development Center 2016 Annual Report, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard Research and Development Center Releases 2016 Annual Report

    USCG
    coast guard
    RDC
    research and development center
    annual report
    2016
    R&D Center

