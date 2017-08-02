The Coast Guard Research and Development Center releases their 2016 Annual Report, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New London, Conn. Featured on the cover, shown here, is Lt. Keely Higbie demonstrating a small Unmanned Aircraft System at Joint Base Cape Cod, and members of Coast Guard boat forces evaluating the use of less-than-lethal pepper ball munitions designed as a use of force tactic for non-compliant vessels. (Coast Guard Photos)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3150265
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-JD396-001
|Resolution:
|893x1155
|Size:
|148.26 KB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Research and Development Center 2016 Annual Report, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard Research and Development Center Releases 2016 Annual Report
LEAVE A COMMENT