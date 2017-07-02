AFLCMC Support Equipment Integrated Product Team develop processes and training to identify and manage support equipment

Allen Cline, Air Force Life Cycle logistics manager, leads a teleconference for the Support Equipment Integrated Product Team, Feb. 7, 2017, from the logistics home office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The IPT consists of 50 members, spanning five different Air Force locations—Tinker AFB, Okla., Hill AFB, Utah, Robins Ga., and Kirtland AFB, N.M. The IPT develops processes and training to identify and manage support equipment used by Air Force weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

