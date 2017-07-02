(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFLCMC Support Equipment Integrated Product Team develop processes and training to identify and manage support equipment

    OH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Michelle Gigante 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Allen Cline, Air Force Life Cycle logistics manager, leads a teleconference for the Support Equipment Integrated Product Team, Feb. 7, 2017, from the logistics home office at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The IPT consists of 50 members, spanning five different Air Force locations—Tinker AFB, Okla., Hill AFB, Utah, Robins Ga., and Kirtland AFB, N.M. The IPT develops processes and training to identify and manage support equipment used by Air Force weapon systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Michelle Gigante/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 10:10
    Photo ID: 3150261
    VIRIN: 170207-F-AL359-1001
    Resolution: 3874x2586
    Size: 966.33 KB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC Support Equipment Integrated Product Team develop processes and training to identify and manage support equipment, by Michelle Gigante, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Logistics
    People
    AFLCMC
    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
    Support Equipment Integrated Product Team

