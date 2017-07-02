NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise

170207-N-TP832-194 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2017) Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Gary Jeter, leading chief petty officer of Naval Station Mayport's port operations gives orders during a fast boat exercise as part of Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield (SCCS). SCCS is a force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the Continental United States to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel as well as establish a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

