(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise [Image 4 of 6]

    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Seaman Michael Lopez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Southeast

    170207-N-TP832-088 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 7, 2017) Zach Brown, a coxswain at Naval Station Mayport's port operations, secures a basin gate during a fast boat exercise as part of Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield (SCCS). SCCS is a force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the Continental United States to enhance the training and readiness of Navy security personnel as well as establish a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 08:41
    Photo ID: 3150112
    VIRIN: 170207-N-TP832-088
    Resolution: 4903x3269
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise [Image 1 of 6], by SN Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise
    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise
    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise
    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise
    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise
    NAVSTA Mayport conducts fast boat exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    port operations
    coxswain
    naval station mayport
    florida
    us navy
    jacksonvile
    solid curtain citadel shield
    michael lopez
    tp832

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT