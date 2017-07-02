SCAT drill aboard Green Bay

170207-N-GR361-024 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Amado Banos Derrickson, from Mission Viejo, California, fires a .50 caliber machine gun during a gun shoot aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)
