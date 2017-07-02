170207-N-GR361-047 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) The amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) makes its approach along side the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) for a replenishment-at-sea. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 06:53 Photo ID: 3149972 VIRIN: 170207-N-GR361-047 Resolution: 4271x2847 Size: 874.03 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.