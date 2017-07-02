(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170207-N-GR361-059 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Gunner's Mate Seaman Adrian Williams, from Las Vegas, fires a shot line from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

