170207-N-GR361-068 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Seaman Alexandrea Ortega, from Toledo, Ohio, signals to the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during a replenishment-at-sea with the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 06:35 Photo ID: 3149943 VIRIN: 170207-N-GR361-068 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 992.15 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.