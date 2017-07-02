170207-N-GR361-071 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Deck department Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) hold fast the phone-and-distance line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb R. Staples/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 06:35 Photo ID: 3149940 VIRIN: 170207-N-GR361-071 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 916.42 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.