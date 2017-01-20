U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen pose for a class photo during the Joint Corporals Course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2017. The course, designed by the Marine Corps University, places significant emphasis on developing leadership to prepare junior enlisted service members for their transition from subordinates to small unit leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)
