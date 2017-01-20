(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJTF-HOA

    CJTF-HOA

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen pose for a class photo during the Joint Corporals Course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2017. The course, designed by the Marine Corps University, places significant emphasis on developing leadership to prepare junior enlisted service members for their transition from subordinates to small unit leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:40
    Photo ID: 3149843
    VIRIN: 170120-Z-BT533-1012
    Resolution: 4651x2161
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA, by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Africa
    NCO
    corporals course
    Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    NCO course
    Non-Commission Officer

