U.S. Marines, Sailors, Soldiers and Airmen pose for a class photo during the Joint Corporals Course at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 20, 2017. The course, designed by the Marine Corps University, places significant emphasis on developing leadership to prepare junior enlisted service members for their transition from subordinates to small unit leaders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Jadot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:40 Photo ID: 3149843 VIRIN: 170120-Z-BT533-1012 Resolution: 4651x2161 Size: 2.89 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJTF-HOA, by SSgt Christian Jadot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.