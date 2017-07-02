(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailors keep aircraft in shipshape condition [Image 1 of 6]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Sailors with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135 performed maintenance on E/A-18G Growlers at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to support exercise Cope North, which is scheduled for Feb. 8 – March 8, 2017. The maintenance performed by the Sailors allows the pilots to continue operating their aircraft and participating in the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:40
    Photo ID: 3149842
    VIRIN: 170207-M-XD442-1159
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 12.19 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors keep aircraft in shipshape condition [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    guam
    cope north
    navy
    vaq-135

