U.S. Navy Sailors with Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 135 performed maintenance on E/A-18G Growlers at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to support exercise Cope North, which is scheduled for Feb. 8 – March 8, 2017. The maintenance performed by the Sailors allows the pilots to continue operating their aircraft and participating in the exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 04:40
|Photo ID:
|3149830
|VIRIN:
|170207-M-XD442-1157
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.29 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors keep aircraft in shipshape condition [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
