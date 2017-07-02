(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Super Saber Performer

    SPANGDAHLEM, BW, GERMANY

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Preston Cherry 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Mekcos Harris, 52nd Security Forces Squadron training instructor, poses at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Feb. 7, 2017. Harris was recognized as Spangdahlem's Super Saber Performer, a Saber recognition program for top performing Airmen.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Saber Performer, by A1C Preston Cherry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

