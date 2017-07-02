(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Class Bravo fire drill aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    Class Bravo fire drill aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170208-N-WF272-182 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) An overhaul team checks the structural integrity of landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 21 during a class Bravo fire drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). LCAC 21 is assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 03:03
    Photo ID: 3149759
    VIRIN: 170208-N-WF272-182
    Resolution: 3000x1936
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class Bravo fire drill aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

