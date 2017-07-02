Class Bravo fire drill aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170208-N-WF272-159 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Damage Controlman 1st Class Forrest Klitz, from Quincy, Ill., monitors an overhaul team as they board landing craft air cushion (LCAC) 21 during a class Bravo fire drill aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). LCAC 21 is assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7. Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

