    Studying for advancement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3]

    Studying for advancement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170208-N-WF272-114 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) 3rd Class Sheinina Ulama, from Farmington, Minn., and Nicole Turner, from Atlanta, Ga., study for an E5 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 03:01
    Photo ID: 3149751
    VIRIN: 170208-N-WF272-114
    Resolution: 2101x3000
    Size: 924.87 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Studying for advancement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    advancement
    Pacific
    LHD 6
    air department
    Sailors
    USN
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    BHR
    military knowledge
    bibs
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WEAREBHR
    navy study guide

