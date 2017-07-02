170208-N-WF272-114 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Aviation Boatswain’s Mates (Handling) 3rd Class Sheinina Ulama, from Farmington, Minn., and Nicole Turner, from Atlanta, Ga., study for an E5 advancement exam aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 03:01
|Photo ID:
|3149751
|VIRIN:
|170208-N-WF272-114
|Resolution:
|2101x3000
|Size:
|924.87 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Studying for advancement aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT