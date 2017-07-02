Around the decks aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170208-N-WF272-099 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Harrison Angerman, from Pasadena, Calif., presses a pair of flame resistant variant (FRV) coveralls in the laundry room aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

