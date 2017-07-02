170208-N-WF272-004 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 8, 2017) Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Harrison Angerman, from Pasadena, Calif., fills a divisional laundry bag with clean uniforms aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard is conducting unit-level training to ensure warfighting readiness in preparation for a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 03:00
|Photo ID:
|3149745
|VIRIN:
|170208-N-WF272-004
|Resolution:
|2003x3000
|Size:
|1020.44 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, Around the decks aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
