170207-N-JH293-073 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) Chief Engineman Paris Pharisien, from Homestead, Florida, stands conning officer watch aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199). Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 02:58
|Photo ID:
|3149737
|VIRIN:
|170207-N-JH293-073
|Resolution:
|4061x2707
|Size:
|968.8 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
This work, USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
