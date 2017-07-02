USS Green Bay conducts replenishment-at-sea with USNS Tippecanoe

170207-N-JH293-187 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Feb. 7, 2017) The Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) pulls away from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) after conducting a replenishment-at-sea. Green Bay, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)

