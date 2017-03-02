(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table [Image 3 of 5]

    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, fire precision guided munitions from M777 Howitzers while conducting Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2017. The Exercise trains and evaluates the Battalion's ability to mass fires in direct support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade.
    Evaluators from the 82nd DIVARTY, assist the battalion by objectively reviewing its timeliness and accuracy of massed fires while firing in support of a heavy weapons company defensive live fire exercise.
    (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:17
    Photo ID: 3149682
    VIRIN: 170203-A-HE359-086
    Resolution: 5234x3494
    Size: 9.32 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table [Image 1 of 5], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table
    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table
    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table
    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table
    4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    M777 Howitzer
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment
    4th Battalion
    Grafenwoehr Training Area
    USAREUR
    4-319th AFAR
    GTA
    PGK
    Precision Guidance Kit
    7th ATC
    7th Army Training Command
    Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT