4-319th Artillery Gunnery Table

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, fire precision guided munitions from M777 Howitzers while conducting Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 3, 2017. The Exercise trains and evaluates the Battalion's ability to mass fires in direct support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade.

Evaluators from the 82nd DIVARTY, assist the battalion by objectively reviewing its timeliness and accuracy of massed fires while firing in support of a heavy weapons company defensive live fire exercise.

(U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

