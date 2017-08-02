Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Childers, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron navigator, confirms with the loadmasters onboard a C-130H Hercules that they are ready to depart from Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, after completing a resupply mission, Feb. 4, 2017. Childers was part of a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

