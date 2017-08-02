U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Childers, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron navigator, confirms with the loadmasters onboard a C-130H Hercules that they are ready to depart from Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, after completing a resupply mission, Feb. 4, 2017. Childers was part of a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 01:09
|Photo ID:
|3149675
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-YC884-0134
|Resolution:
|4656x3023
|Size:
|14.51 MB
|Location:
|QAYYARAH, IQ
This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
