(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 3 of 9]

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    QAYYARAH, IRAQ

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Henry Nokes, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fly away security team member, secures a section of airfield outside a C-130H Hercules at Qayyarah Airfield West, Iraq, Feb. 4, 2017. Nokes was responsible for securing a flank of the aircraft while Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:09
    Photo ID: 3149671
    VIRIN: 170204-F-YC884-0126
    Resolution: 4764x3000
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: QAYYARAH, IQ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois
    mosul
    isis
    isil

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT