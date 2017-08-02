Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Rudebeck, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, taxis down the runway for a take-off inside a C-130H Hercules at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Rudebeck was the aircraft commander for a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

