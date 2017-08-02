U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Barth, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, waits for the remainder of the crew he is flying with to complete preflight checks for a C-130H Hercules before take-off at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Barth was part of a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 01:09
|Photo ID:
|3149660
|VIRIN:
|170204-F-YC884-0028
|Resolution:
|4843x3052
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
