(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 8 of 9]

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Barth, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, helps complete preflight checks for a C-130H Hercules before take-off at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Barth was part of a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 01:09
    Photo ID: 3149657
    VIRIN: 170204-F-YC884-0021
    Resolution: 4475x2610
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive
    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT