Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nick Barth, 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, pushes cargo inside a C-130H Hercules before take-off at an Undisclosed Location, Southeast Asia, Feb. 4, 2017. Barth was part of a team that delivered thousands of pounds in supplies to aide in the fight against ISIS and retake Mosul. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Castelan)

