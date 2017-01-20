Air Force Staff Sgt. Kara Mitchell, a food service specialist with 647th Force Support Squadron out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, prepares a dessert for lunch as part of the training preparation for Joint Team Hawaii’s upcoming 2017 Culinary Arts competition January 20 at the Culinary Arts Lab on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
This work, Blades of Glory: Joint Team Hawaii trains for three-peat victory at national culinary competition [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
