Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 20:16 Photo ID: 3149005 VIRIN: 170120-A-ZQ422-477 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.14 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Blades of Glory: Joint Team Hawaii trains for three-peat victory at national culinary competition [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.