    Blades of Glory: Joint Team Hawaii trains for three-peat victory at national culinary competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Blades of Glory: Joint Team Hawaii trains for three-peat victory at national culinary competition

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jon Heinrich 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Members of Joint Team Hawaii, consisting of Soldiers and an Airman from all over Oahu, train for the upcoming 2017 Culinary Arts competition January 20 at the Culinary Arts Lab on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 20:16
    Photo ID: 3149002
    VIRIN: 170120-A-ZQ422-141
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blades of Glory: Joint Team Hawaii trains for three-peat victory at national culinary competition [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Jon Heinrich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Blades of Glory: Joint Team Hawaii trains for three-peat victory at national culinary competition

    Joint
    25th Infantry Division
    8th TSC
    Fort Shafter
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    25th ID
    Pacific
    Pacific Command
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Schofield Barracks
    130th Engineer Brigade
    25th CAB
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Oahu
    Hawaii
    PACOM
    Air Force
    Culinary Arts
    Army
    37th Field Artillery
    18th Medical Command
    8th Theater Sustainment Command
    516th Signal Brigade
    18th MEDCOM
    Team Hawaii
    647th Force Support Squadron
    648th FSS
    34th Cavalry

