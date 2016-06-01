349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running

Staff Sgt. Steve Perron and Staff Sgt. Derrick Nguyen, 349th Aerospace Generation Equipment Flight mechanics, inspect an engine-driven generator Feb. 6, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Because generators can remain stationary and unused for significant periods of time, they must be periodically inspected to guard against low batteries, low tire pressure and fuel issues before they are delivered to aircraft mechanics on the flight line.

This week hundreds of Citizen Airmen assigned to the 349th Maintenance Group are participating in Wrench Week, accomplishing ancillary training, upgrade training, and gaining practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

