    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running [Image 1 of 8]

    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2016

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Staff Sgt. Steve Perron and Staff Sgt. Derrick Nguyen, 349th Aerospace Generation Equipment Flight mechanics, inspect an engine-driven generator Feb. 6, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Because generators can remain stationary and unused for significant periods of time, they must be periodically inspected to guard against low batteries, low tire pressure and fuel issues before they are delivered to aircraft mechanics on the flight line.
    This week hundreds of Citizen Airmen assigned to the 349th Maintenance Group are participating in Wrench Week, accomplishing ancillary training, upgrade training, and gaining practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2016
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 19:51
    Photo ID: 3148851
    VIRIN: 170206-F-PZ859-0008
    Resolution: 5950x3967
    Size: 3.25 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running [Image 1 of 8], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

