Senior Airman Joe Hanchey, 349th Aerospace Generation Equipment Flight mechanic, cleans and renews grease on wheel bearings from a self-generating nitrogen cart Feb. 6, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif.

Hanchey is one of hundreds of Citizen Airmen from the 349th Maintenance Group who are participating in Wrench Week 2017. The weeklong event not only provides opportunities to accomplish ancillary training, and upgrade training, but also practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills.

Additionally, the work accomplished by the reservists also helps active duty Airmen assigned to Travis keep up with the high demands of the Air Mobility Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2016 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 19:51 Photo ID: 3148849 VIRIN: 170206-F-PZ859-0004 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.22 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running [Image 1 of 8], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.