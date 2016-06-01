(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running [Image 2 of 8]

    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2016

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Senior Airman Joe Hanchey, 349th Aerospace Generation Equipment Flight mechanic, cleans and renews grease on wheel bearings from a self-generating nitrogen cart Feb. 6, 2017, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif.
    Hanchey is one of hundreds of Citizen Airmen from the 349th Maintenance Group who are participating in Wrench Week 2017. The weeklong event not only provides opportunities to accomplish ancillary training, and upgrade training, but also practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills.
    Additionally, the work accomplished by the reservists also helps active duty Airmen assigned to Travis keep up with the high demands of the Air Mobility Command mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running [Image 1 of 8], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

