349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week

Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Womack, 349th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a panel on the boom of a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017. This week, Womack is working alongside hundreds of fellow Citizen Airmen from the 349th Maintenance Group to support Wrench Week 2017. The event offers opportunities for reservists to accomplish ancillary training, upgrade training, and gain practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

