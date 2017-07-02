(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week [Image 5 of 8]

    349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Womack, 349th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a panel on the boom of a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017. This week, Womack is working alongside hundreds of fellow Citizen Airmen from the 349th Maintenance Group to support Wrench Week 2017. The event offers opportunities for reservists to accomplish ancillary training, upgrade training, and gain practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 19:51
    Photo ID: 3148844
    VIRIN: 170207-F-PZ859-0013
    Resolution: 4800x3204
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week [Image 1 of 8], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running
    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running
    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running
    349th AGE Flight keeps the motors running
    349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week
    349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week
    349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week
    349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    total force
    Travis Air Force Base
    crew chief
    air mobility command
    KC-10 Extender
    reservist
    AFRC
    amc
    maintenance
    training
    TFI
    mx
    citizen airmen
    349th amw
    wrench week

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT