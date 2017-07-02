349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week

Senior Airman Aaron Sanders, 349th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology specialist, practices tungsten inert gas welding at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., while Senior Airman Bryan Moffat, left, and Staff Sgt. Kyle Harshbarger, right, observe the detail of his work, Feb. 7, 2017. Metals technology specialists must learn to precisely weld five different types of metals during their upgrade training. The reservists are working alongside hundreds of their fellow Citizen Airmen from the 349th Maintenance Group to support Wrench Week 2017. The event offers them opportunities to accomplish ancillary training, upgrade training, and gain practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

