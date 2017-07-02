349th MXG muscles down on Wrench Week

Airman 1st Class Andrew Dashler, 60th Maintenance Squadron KC-10 crew chief, works on the boom of an aircraft undergoing periodic checks and maintenance at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. During the week of Feb. 7, 2017, Airmen from the 60th Maintenance Group are working alongside hundreds of Citizen Airmen from the 349th Maintenance Group to take part in Wrench Week 2017. The event offers opportunities for reservists to accomplish ancillary training, upgrade training, and gain practical experience necessary to sharpen their primary job skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

