Students listen for important life saving instructions

Tech. Sgt. Kevin Morgan, a civil engineering instructor, relays important information on understanding what to look for in a chemical attack situation to his eager "students" Senior Master Sgt. Teresa Ray, Senior Master Sgt. Brian Rohlman, Maj. Christopher Kaighen, and Senior Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman. They gathered for refresher training with other 932nd Airlift Wing members on February 7, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. They spent many hours learning the proper way to carry and don their protective chemical environment suits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

