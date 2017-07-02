(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Students listen for important life saving instructions

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Maj. Stanley Paregien 

    932nd Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Kevin Morgan, a civil engineering instructor, relays important information on understanding what to look for in a chemical attack situation to his eager "students" Senior Master Sgt. Teresa Ray, Senior Master Sgt. Brian Rohlman, Maj. Christopher Kaighen, and Senior Master Sgt. Darren Wiseman. They gathered for refresher training with other 932nd Airlift Wing members on February 7, 2017, Scott Air Force Base, Ill. They spent many hours learning the proper way to carry and don their protective chemical environment suits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Stan Paregien)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Students listen for important life saving instructions, by Maj. Stanley Paregien, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

