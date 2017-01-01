(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Polar Star deployment for Operation Deep Freeze 2017

    Polar Star deployment for Operation Deep Freeze 2017

    ANTARCTICA

    01.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Rachel Polish 

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter HEALY (WAGB-20)

    U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers prepare to take in mooring lines prior to departing Sydney, Australia, and before deploying to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze 2017, Jan. 1, 2017.

    The primary mission of the Polar Star is to establish a resupply channel through Antarctic ice to allow for cargo and fuel ships to safely reach the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station.

    (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

    This work, Polar Star deployment for Operation Deep Freeze 2017, by SCPO Rachel Polish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

