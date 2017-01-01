Polar Star deployment for Operation Deep Freeze 2017

U.S. Coast Guard crewmembers prepare to take in mooring lines prior to departing Sydney, Australia, and before deploying to Antarctica as part of Operation Deep Freeze 2017, Jan. 1, 2017.



The primary mission of the Polar Star is to establish a resupply channel through Antarctic ice to allow for cargo and fuel ships to safely reach the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station.



(U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer David Mosley)

