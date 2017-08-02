(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35B Lightning II conducts first flight operations around Okinawa

    F-35B Lightning II conducts first flight operations around Okinawa

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joseph Butterfield 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – F-35B Lightning II aircraft belonging to Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing began conducting regularly scheduled training near Okinawa this week. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Aaron Henson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 19:53
    Photo ID: 3148780
    VIRIN: 170202-M-RP664-0105
    Resolution: 3067x2045
    Size: 224.78 KB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B Lightning II conducts first flight operations around Okinawa, by 1LT Joseph Butterfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fighter Jet
    Jets
    F-35
    1st MAW
    Aviation
    F-35 Lightning II
    III MEF
    U.S. – Japan Alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT