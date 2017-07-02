(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel catches fire near St. Catherines Island

    Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel catches fire near St. Catherines Island

    GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke Clayton 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    The Coast Guard rescued three fishermen Tuesday after their vessel caught fire 1 mile east of St. Catherines Island.

    Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call from the fishing vessel at 3:16 p.m. stating their vessel was on fire and sinking. A Coast Guard Station Tybee Island 29-foot Response Boat - Small boatcrew and an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew launched at approximately 3:25 p.m.

    The Dolphin crew arrived on scene at 4:30 p.m., hoisted the fishermen and transported to Air Station Savannah where EMS were waiting.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Coast Guard pollution investigators are on scene to assess the area for debris and pollution.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 18:36
    Photo ID: 3148778
    VIRIN: 170207-G-G0107-1003
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 36
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 fishermen after vessel catches fire near St. Catherines Island, by PO1 Luke Clayton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    fire
    USCG
    Boat

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT