    Brig. Gen. Killea awards Commanding Generals Cup to MAG 39 [Image 1 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Killea awards Commanding Generals Cup to MAG 39

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, awards the Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 39, the 2016 Commanding General's Cup Trophy on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 18:36
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Killea awards Commanding Generals Cup to MAG 39 [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

