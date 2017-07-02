U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, awards the Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 39, the 2016 Commanding General's Cup Trophy on Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 7, 2017. (US Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Bekkala)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 18:36
|Photo ID:
|3148776
|VIRIN:
|170207-M-GR217-015
|Resolution:
|2366x1577
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Killea awards Commanding Generals Cup to MAG 39 [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
